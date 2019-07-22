Gausman (3-5) took the win against Washington on Sunday, hurling seven innings and giving up one run on five hits and no walks while striking out eight.

In his first major-league start since landing on the IL due to plantar fasciitis on June 11, Gausman stifled the Nationals through seven innings, allowing only a trio of singles. He exited after allowing back-to-back hits leading off the eighth, with one of those baserunners coming around to score the only run charged to Gausman in the game. The 28-year-old was successful largely due to his efficiency, as he threw 63 of 83 pitches for strikes and did not walk a batter for only the second time this season. Gausman struggled to the tune of a 6.21 ERA prior to his stint on the IL but posted a 2.87 ERA and 5-3 record in 10 starts with Atlanta last season. He'll look to build upon Sunday's gem in his next scheduled start, a road battle against the Phillies on Saturday.