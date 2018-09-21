Gausman earned a quality start but had to settle for a no-decision in Thursday's game against the Phillies. He allowed three earned runs, five hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.1 innings.

Gausman ran into some trouble early after allowing three runs in the first three frames, but he settled down and retired the final 11 batters he faced to earn the quality start. He began his stint with the Braves on a roll, but Gausman has now allowed 10 earned runs over his past three starts spanning 16.2 innings. He owns a 3.93 ERA with a 142:47 K:BB ratio over 178.2 innings in 2018, and he'll look build off his quality outing in his next start, which is currently scheduled for Thursday against the Mets.