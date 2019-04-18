Gausman allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 10 Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Gausman controlled the strike zone well throughout his start, beginning 17 of the 25 batters he faced with a strike while also generating 13 called strikes and 19 swinging strikes. While he stumbled a bit in his last start, Gausman has looked strong in two of his first three outings, going seven innings in each and allowing a combined two earned runs. Overall, he's racked up 22 strikeouts while posting a 2.75 ERA and 0.76 WHIP across 19.2 innings this season.