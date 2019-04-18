Braves' Kevin Gausman: Turns in seven strong
Gausman allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 10 Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.
Gausman controlled the strike zone well throughout his start, beginning 17 of the 25 batters he faced with a strike while also generating 13 called strikes and 19 swinging strikes. While he stumbled a bit in his last start, Gausman has looked strong in two of his first three outings, going seven innings in each and allowing a combined two earned runs. Overall, he's racked up 22 strikeouts while posting a 2.75 ERA and 0.76 WHIP across 19.2 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...