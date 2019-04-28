Braves' Kevin Gausman: Turns in shaky outing
Gausman allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Rockies.
Both starting pitchers struggled to find it in the series finale, and while Gausman was spotted an early 3-0 lead, he'd quickly surrender it during a four-run third inning. The right-hander has yet to find consistency in 2019, as he's given up four or more runs in three of his five starts. Gausman owns a 4.80 ERA with 33 strikeouts over 30 innings this season.
