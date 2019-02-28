Gausman has had a slow start to camp due to shoulder issues, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The nature and severity of the issue are unclear, but the team believes Gausman should have time to be ready by Opening Day, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. The Braves have plenty of depth in the rotation, but that depth is currently being tested, with Mike Foltynewicz (elbow), Mike Soroka (shoulder) and Luiz Gohara (shoulder) all battling injuries of their own.

