Braves' Kevin Gausman: Working through shoulder issues
Gausman has had a slow start to camp due to shoulder issues, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The nature and severity of the issue are unclear, but the team believes Gausman should have time to be ready by Opening Day, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. The Braves have plenty of depth in the rotation, but that depth is currently being tested, with Mike Foltynewicz (elbow), Mike Soroka (shoulder) and Luiz Gohara (shoulder) all battling injuries of their own.
More News
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Reaches agreement with Atlanta•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Not starting Game 3•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Lined up to pitch Game 3•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Takes loss in regular-season finale•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: On hill for regular-season finale•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Tosses quality start Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...