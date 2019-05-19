Braves' Kevin Gausman: Yields two runs in no-decision
Gausman allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks across six innings during a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday.
The right-hander yielded two runs in the first inning but then really only ran into trouble in one of his final five frames. That trouble came in the third, but Gausman worked out of a bases loaded and one-out situation. He didn't get the win but improved most of his other numbers -- 4.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 48 innings this season. Gausman will make his next start against the Giants on Thursday.
