Pillar could be the favorite to win the fourth outfielder spot on Atlanta's bench, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 34-year-old barely saw any action in the majors last season while in the Dodgers' organization, but Pillar signed a minor-league deal with Atlanta this winter in the hopes of securing a more consistent spot, and he appears to have chosen wisely. His main competition for the job, Sam Hilliard, is a left-handed hitter as are projected starters Michael Harris and Eddie Rosario, so Pillar would provide a platoon option against tough southpaws in addition to his experience and ability to play all three outfield spots.