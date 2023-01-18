Pillar (shoulder) agreed Wednesday with the Braves on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reports.

Pillar can earn $3 million if he makes the team out of spring training. The 34-year-old was only able to play four games in 2022 after undergoing left-shoulder surgery in June, and produced a slash line of .231/.277/.415 with the Mets in 2021 over 124 contests. Pillar will contend for a bench spot with Atlanta in the Grapefruit League, but is unlikely to be a significant fantasy contributor for the 2023 campaign.