Pillar is out of the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets.

Pillar will give way in the outfield to Eddie Rosario for the second game of the twin bill after he went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Atlanta's 9-8 win in Game 1. The Atlanta outfield is more crowded these days following Michael Harris' recent return from the injured list, and Pillar looks like he'll have to contend with Rosario and Sam Hilliard for one of two regular spots in the lineup versus right-handed pitching. As the lone right-handed hitter of the trio, however, Pillar should at least have a clear path to playing versus southpaws.