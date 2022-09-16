Yates was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Friday, retroactive to Sept. 13.

Yates returned to action Aug. 10 after recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2021. He picked up two holds while posting a 5.14 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in seven innings over nine appearances across the last month, but he'll now be forced to miss time with elbow inflammation. It's not yet clear whether he'll be back prior to the end of the regular season, but it's possible that the team exercises caution with the 35-year-old given how recently he returned from rehabbing a significant elbow issue.