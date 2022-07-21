Atlanta transferred Yates' (elbow) rehab assignment from the rookie-level Florida Complex League to Double-A Mississippi on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

While he was in the FCL last weekend, Yates made his first appearance at any level since August 2020, as he missed last season and the first half of the 2022 campaign while recovering from March 2021 Tommy John surgery. Though his appearance came mostly against teenaged prospects, Yates was sharp in his FCL outing, striking out two over a scoreless inning. He's expected to make one-inning appearances Friday and Sunday for Mississippi before potentially moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett next week.