Yates (elbow) will make his next rehab appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Yates' last two rehab outings took place at Double-A Mississippi, and he's yet to surrender a run while on his current stint. "Everything's going really, really good right now," stated manager Brian Snitker, per Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Braves have yet to reveal a concrete timetable for the reliever's return, though it seems likely he'll need just a few more appearances in the minors before being activated from the 60-day injured list.