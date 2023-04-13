Yates (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's victory over the Reds, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless eighth inning.

The veteran right-hander hasn't had a regular spot in a big-league bullpen since 2019 due to injuries, tossing only 11.1 big-league innings over the last three seasons, but Yates won a spot in the Atlanta bullpen in camp and recorded his first MLB win since 2018 on Wednesday. The 36-year-old has been far from sharp though, posting a 5.79 ERA and 4:6 K:BB through 4.2 innings to begin the season, and he's unlikely to see consistent high-leverage work without improving his control.