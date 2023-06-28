Allard (oblique) was activated from the 60-day injured list in advance of his start Wednesday against the Twins.

It's a pretty solid home matchup for Allard, as the Twins lead the majors in strikeout rate (26.9 percent). Allard, who was originally drafted by Atlanta with the No. 14 overall pick in 2015, will be making his first start for the team since 2018, after spending four years with the Rangers. He had a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB in 6.2 innings across two rehab starts.