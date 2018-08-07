Braves' Kolby Allard: Added as 26th man
Allard is up with the Braves as the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Allard has appeared once for the Braves this season as a starter. If he gets into a game this time around, it will likely be in a long-relief capacity if Max Fried or Sean Newcomb get knocked out early.
