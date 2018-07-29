Braves' Kolby Allard: Expected to make MLB debut Tuesday
Allard is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett and make his MLB debut Tuesday against the Marlins, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
The 20-year-old was scratched from his scheduled start at Gwinnett over the weekend, fueling speculation that a promotion was imminent. While it appears Allard will indeed move up to the big club, he'll likely need to perform well out of the gate in order to secure a rotation spot throughout the second half. It's unclear if the Braves intend on bumping any of their current five starters to the bullpen to make room for Allard, as manager Brian Snitker could opt to roll with a six-man staff in the short term. That kind of rotation setup may prove beneficial to young arms like Mike Foltynewicz, Max Fried and Sean Newcomb, all of whom are on pace to throw the most innings of their respective careers.
