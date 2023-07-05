Allard gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Tuesday.

Allard threw 73 pitches (45 strikes) and left in line for the win until Kirby Yates struggled in the seventh inning to surrender Atlanta's lead. While it wasn't as sharp as his season debut versus the Twins, Allard has done well to keep baserunners down with a 0.93 WHIP over his first 9.2 innings of the campaign. He's posted an 11:2 K:BB as well. Allard is not expected to start again before the All-Star break, and he'll likely be at the back of the rotation to start the second half.