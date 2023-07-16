Allard left Sunday's game against the White Sox in the second inning after chatting briefly with a team trainer, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Allard did not have it Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while recording just five outs. It seems an injury was in play, leaving Allard's availability for his next start up in the air. His ugly outing raised his ERA to 6.57 through 12.1 big-league innings this season.