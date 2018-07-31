Braves' Kolby Allard: Officially called up for debut
Allard was officially called up for his MLB debut Tuesday against the Marlins.
As expected, the 20-year-old lefty will get his chance to shine after posting an excellent 2.80 ERA for Triple-A Gwinnett. Allard's future with the Braves is unclear, but there's a good chance he makes just a single start for Atlanta before returning to Gwinnett to await his next opportunity.
