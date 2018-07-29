Allard is a candidate to make a spot start with the Braves this week, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

There's been no mention of who Allard might replace in the rotation, but soft upcoming matchups against the Mets and Marlins could both represent opportunities. Allard is surely a deserving candidate, posting a 2.80 ERA and striking out 87 batters across 109.1 innings at Triple-A. He's allowed more than three earned runs in a game just once this season for the Gwinnett Braves, but can be prone to get in trouble with baserunners on occasion. He walks 2.72 batters per nine innings and owns a 1.21 WHIP, but the 20-year-old can nonetheless become an asset as a left-handed pitcher for the contending Braves.