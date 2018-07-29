Braves' Kolby Allard: Potentially in line for MLB debut
Allard is a candidate to make a spot start with the Braves this week, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
There's been no mention of who Allard might replace in the rotation, but soft upcoming matchups against the Mets and Marlins could both represent opportunities. Allard is surely a deserving candidate, posting a 2.80 ERA and striking out 87 batters across 109.1 innings at Triple-A. He's allowed more than three earned runs in a game just once this season for the Gwinnett Braves, but can be prone to get in trouble with baserunners on occasion. He walks 2.72 batters per nine innings and owns a 1.21 WHIP, but the 20-year-old can nonetheless become an asset as a left-handed pitcher for the contending Braves.
More News
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Rolling at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Racking up strikeouts of late at Double-A•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Rough stretch leads to rise in ERA at Double-A•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Holding his own at Double-A•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Fans 11 for Double-A Mississippi on Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?