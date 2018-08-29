Allard was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Allard will rejoin the big-league club after being shuttled back and forth from Atlanta to Gwinnett throughout the past month. Across three appearances (one start) with the Braves this year, Allard has allowed 11 earned runs on 19 hits and four walks in eight innings of work. There's a chance that he could make a spot start, especially with Anibal Sanchez nursing a hamstring injury, but it's likely that the team will utilize him as a bullpen arm for the final month of the season.

