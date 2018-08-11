Braves' Kolby Allard: Rejoins big club
Allard was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
Allard has made two appearances (one start) with the Braves this year, and has allowed nine runs (eight earned) on fifteen hits over seven innings. The left-hander -- who turns 21 on Monday -- will likely serve as a low-leverage or long-relief option for Atlanta.
