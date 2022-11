Allard was traded from Texas to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for Jake Odorizzi and cash considerations.

Allard made his big-league debut for Atlanta in 2018 before he was traded to Texas, and he'll now rejoin his former team. The left-hander appeared in 10 games out of the bullpen for the Rangers last year and had a 7.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 21 innings. He also worked as a starter at Triple-A and had a 4.65 ERA over 89 frames (20 starts).