The Braves optioned Allard to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Allard doesn't have much more to prove in the minors after posting a 2.72 ERA across 19 starts at Gwinnett in 2018, but the young southpaw might not get a look in the big leagues anytime soon with fellow pitching prospects Kyle Wright, Touki Toussaint and Bryse Wilson seemingly passing him up in the organizational pecking order. The 21-year-old's road back to Atlanta will become even more difficult once Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) are reinstated from the injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories