Braves' Kolby Allard: Returns to Gwinnett
Allard was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett following Tuesday's start.
As expected following the acquisition of Kevin Gausman on Tuesday, Allard will return to the minor-league level. During his major-league debut against the Marlins on Tuesday, Allard allowed four earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one across five innings. In a corresponding move, Wes Parsons was recalled from the minors.
