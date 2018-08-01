Allard was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett following Tuesday's start.

As expected following the acquisition of Kevin Gausman on Tuesday, Allard will return to the minor-league level. During his major-league debut against the Marlins on Tuesday, Allard allowed four earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one across five innings. In a corresponding move, Wes Parsons was recalled from the minors.

