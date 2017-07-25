Braves' Kolby Allard: Rough stretch leads to rise in ERA at Double-A
Allard, 19, has allowed 12 earned runs over his last two starts for Double-A Mississippi.
Allard's recent struggles have caused his ERA to rise nearly a full point over the last three weeks to 3.75. Still, the impressive teenager is pitching against older hitters with vastly more experience and more than holding his own. With the aggressive approach the Braves take with their prospects, Allard still could see the big leagues as early as next season.
