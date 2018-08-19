The Braves optioned Allard to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Allard rejoined the Braves last week but made just one appearance during his latest stint with the big club, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over an inning of relief Friday against the Rockies. He'll presumably rejoin the Gwinnett rotation with the Braves reinstating Sam Freeman (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories