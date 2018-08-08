Braves' Kolby Allard: Sent back to Triple-A
The Braves optioned Allard to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Allard will head back to the minors after serving as the 26th man in the Braves' doubleheader against the Nationals. He worked out of the bullpen in the first game and gave up four runs over two innings, but could rejoin the Braves in a starting role as soon as next week. The Braves have another twin bill lined up against the Marlins on Monday and are short on healthy starting candidates beyond Allard with Max Fried (groin) recently joining Brandon McCarthy (knee) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) on the disabled list.
More News
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Added as 26th man•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Returns to Gwinnett•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Wins despite rough debut•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Officially called up for debut•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Expected to make MLB debut Tuesday•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Potentially in line for MLB debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...