The Braves optioned Allard to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Allard will head back to the minors after serving as the 26th man in the Braves' doubleheader against the Nationals. He worked out of the bullpen in the first game and gave up four runs over two innings, but could rejoin the Braves in a starting role as soon as next week. The Braves have another twin bill lined up against the Marlins on Monday and are short on healthy starting candidates beyond Allard with Max Fried (groin) recently joining Brandon McCarthy (knee) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) on the disabled list.

More News
Our Latest Stories