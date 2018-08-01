Allard (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Braves after allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks across five innings. He recorded one strikeout.

Allard allowed a pair of runs in the second inning before yielding a solo home run to J.T. Realmuto in the fifth. He came back out for the sixth with a healthy lead behind him, but he was pulled from the game after allowing three straight singles while the visitors plated another pair. The youngster posted excellent numbers with Triple-A Gwinnett this season, but this wasn't quite the big league debut the club was hoping for. As such, he appears likely to head back down after this spot start.