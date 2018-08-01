Allard (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Braves after allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks across five innings. He recorded one strikeout.

Allard allowed a pair of runs in the second inning before yielding a solo home run to J.T. Realmuto in the fifth. He came back out for the sixth with a healthy lead behind him, but he was pulled from the game after allowing three straight singles while the visitors plated another pair. The youngster posted excellent numbers with Triple-A Gwinnett this season, but this wasn't quite the big league debut the club was hoping for. As such, he appears likely to head back down after this spot start.

More News
Our Latest Stories