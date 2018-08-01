Braves' Kolby Allard: Wins despite rough debut
Allard (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Braves after allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks across five innings. He recorded one strikeout.
Allard allowed a pair of runs in the second inning before yielding a solo home run to J.T. Realmuto in the fifth. He came back out for the sixth with a healthy lead behind him, but he was pulled from the game after allowing three straight singles while the visitors plated another pair. The youngster posted excellent numbers with Triple-A Gwinnett this season, but this wasn't quite the big league debut the club was hoping for. As such, he appears likely to head back down after this spot start.
More News
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Officially called up for debut•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Expected to make MLB debut Tuesday•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Potentially in line for MLB debut•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Rolling at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Racking up strikeouts of late at Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...