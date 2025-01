Atlanta signed Ingram to a minor-league contract Nov. 19.

After reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2023 as a member of the Angels, Ingram spent the entire 2024 campaign in the minors with four different organizations. Between stops at the Triple-A and Double-A level last season, Ingram accrued 3.59 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 52:36 K:BB in 52.2 innings. He'll serve as relief depth in the upper levels of Atlanta's minor-league system in 2025.