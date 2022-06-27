The Mets claimed Robertson off waivers from Atlanta on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Though Atlanta never officially announced Robertson was designated for assignment, the 27-year-old was apparently exposed to waivers at some point within the past few days and ultimately landed in a new organization. New York marks the third stop in less than a month for Robertson, a 2017 draft pick of the Cardinals who made his MLB debut for St. Louis earlier this season before being dropped from their 40-man roster June 3. The Mets won't provide a clear path for Robertson to see action at the big-league level, but he'll at least add organizational depth in the middle infield for the Triple-A club.