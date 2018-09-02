Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Benched again Sunday

Suzuki is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.

The Braves have routinely alternated starts between Suzuki and Tyler Flowers all season, but it'll be Flowers who draws a second consecutive nod behind the plate in the series finale. Suzuki outperformed Flowers in August with a .705 OPS compared to the latter's .656 mark, so despite the recent change in the usage pattern, it's likely that a timeshare arrangement will remain in place in September.