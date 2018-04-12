Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Blasts two homers Wednesday

Suzuki went 3-for-6 with a single and a pair of solo homers in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Both of Suzuki's homers gave the Braves a one-run advantage -- in the fourth inning and the 11th -- but the team wasn't able to hang onto either lead. The backstop had just three hits on the year prior to Wednesday's three-hit showing, and he's now hitting a respectable .273/.385/.545 through eight games. Suzuki should continue to see the bulk of playing time at backstop until Tyler Flowers (oblique) is healthy.