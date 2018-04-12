Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Blasts two homers Wednesday

Suzuki went 3-for-6 with a single and a pair of solo homers in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Both of Suzuki's homers gave the Braves a one-run advantage -- in the fourth inning and the 11th -- but the team wasn't able to hang onto either lead. The backstop had just three hits on the year prior to Wednesday's three-hit showing, and he's now hitting a respectable .273/.385/.545 through eight games. Suzuki should continue to see the bulk of playing time at backstop until Tyler Flowers (oblique) is healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories