Play

Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Collects three hits in Saturday loss

Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer, a walk and two runs Saturday against the Reds.

Suzuki's 13th blast of the season pulled the Braves within three runs in the seventh inning of a home loss. Despite being a part-time player, he's been a strong option at catcher with a .269 batting average along with a .527 slugging percentage.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast