Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Crushes 11th homer in Friday loss
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Phillies.
Suzuki blasted his 11th bomb of the year to put the Braves on the board in the seventh inning of a home loss. Although his home run output has been outstanding, the fact that he finds himself on the bench so frequently makes him little more than an option in leagues that start two catchers.
