Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Day off Saturday

Suzuki is not in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins.

Suzuki has continued to play slightly more than half the time since Tyler Flowers returned from the disabled list, but the Braves will certainly give both catchers their fair share of at-bats. He's hit well this season, posting a .274/.349/.484 line through 109 plate appearances. His 7.3 percent strikeout rate is the third-lowest among all hitters with at least 100 plate appearances.