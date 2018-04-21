Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Day off Saturday

Suzuki is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets.

The 34-year-old is off to a very hot start at the plate, hitting .311/.400/.578 with three homers in his first 15 games. He's struck out just twice while walking six times. Carlos Perez will start at catcher in his place.

