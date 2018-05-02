Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Day off Wednesday
Suzuki is not in the lineup against the Mets on Wednesday.
Suzuki will receive a standard maintenance day after catching the past two games as Tyler Flowers draws the nod behind the plate for Wednesday's tilt. Expect to see Suzuki back in the lineup during Thursday's series finale.
