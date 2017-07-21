Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Deactivated for bereavement
Suzuki was placed on the bereavement list after Thursday's game, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The backstop will travel to Hawaii for his grandfather's funeral and is expected to rejoin the club Monday. Suzuki is riding a seven-game hit streak during which he's hit four home runs. Anthony Recker is coming up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his spot.
