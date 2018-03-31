Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Exits after HBP
Suzuki left Friday's game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Suzuki was hit by Phillies' pitcher Nick Pivetta in the fourth inning, but remained in the game before ultimately being removed in the sixth. Chris Stewart takes over behind the plate for the Braves and should continue starting at catcher if Suzuki is held out, since starter Tyler Flowers (oblique) has already landed on the disabled list.
