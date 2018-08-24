Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Expects to play Saturday

Manager Brian Snitker said Suzuki (triceps) will be back in the lineup versus Miami on Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Suzuki will return to the fold after missing three games due to a left triceps injury he suffered during Tuesday's outing. His appearance will spell Tyler Flowers, who hasn't started four straight games since May.

