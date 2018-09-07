Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Goes yard

Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Suzuki took Zack Greinke deep in the fourth inning to record his 11th home run of the season. After managing only one home run across 55 August at-bats, Suzuki has two home runs in his past three games. Though he's hitting a respectable .269/.329/.447 this season, his value is lessened by his timeshare with Tyler Flowers behind the plate.

