Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Has big day at plate against Mets

Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a pair of doubles, three RBI and three runs, helping the Braves to a 12-4 triumph over the Mets on Thursday.

The explosive effort brought Suzuki's slash line up to .317/.420/.610 over 41 at-bats and he's been getting the lion's share of the work at catcher with Tyler Flowers out of action with an oblique injury. His hot bat makes him usable for fantasy purposes for the time being, but Flowers' eventual return figures to put a dent in his workload whenever it takes place.