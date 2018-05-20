Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Heads to bench Sunday
Suzuki is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
This marks Suzuki's fifth absence in the Braves' last seven games. He's been one of the hottest-hitting catchers in baseball so far this season -- his 123 wRC+ ranks eighth among catchers with 100 plate appearances -- but he's stuck in a timeshare once again with Tyler Flowers back on the active roster.
