Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Heads to bench Tuesday

Suzuki is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Suzuki has started three of the previous four games since returning from a hand injury, but he'll head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off Tuesday. In his place, Carlos Perez will start behind the dish and hit eighth.

