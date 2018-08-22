Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Held out Wednesday

Suzuki (triceps) is not in Wednesday's lineup against Pittsburgh.

As expected, Suzuki will take a seat for Wednesday's game after suffering a left triceps contusion Tuesday. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, Suzuki thinks that he will be back behind the plate at some point during this weekend's four-game set in Miami, and added that he could catch tonight if there was an emergency. In his absence, Tyler Flowers will set up behind the plate.

