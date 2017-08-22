Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Hits 14th homer in loss

Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to Seattle.

Suzuki continues to post solid fantasy numbers despite splitting time behind the dish with Tyler Flowers. Monday's homer was his seventh through just 17 second-half games, and Suzuki sports an impressive .268/.344/.537 slash line for the year. While the other foot is likely to drop at some point, Suzuki is currently moving the needle in the majority of settings.