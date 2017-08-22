Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Hits 14th homer in loss
Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to Seattle.
Suzuki continues to post solid fantasy numbers despite splitting time behind the dish with Tyler Flowers. Monday's homer was his seventh through just 17 second-half games, and Suzuki sports an impressive .268/.344/.537 slash line for the year. While the other foot is likely to drop at some point, Suzuki is currently moving the needle in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Collects three hits in Saturday loss•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Pops 12th homer Monday•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Picks up second straight start•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Crushes 11th homer in Friday loss•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Powers win over Arizona with two homers•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....