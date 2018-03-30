Braves' Kurt Suzuki: In line for more playing time
Suzuki should be in line for more playing time with Tyler Flowers (oblique) likely ticketed for the disabled list.
Flowers exited Thursday's game with left oblique discomfort and manager Brian Snitker said "It doesn't look real good," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Gabriel Burns reports. Suzuki came in to replace Flowers and went 1-for-2 with a walk. Chris Stewart will serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Suzuki while Flowers is out.
More News
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Raps out two doubles Sunday•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Will share catching duties similarly in 2018•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Signs new deal with Braves•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Sitting series finale•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Not in Game 2 lineup•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Primed for full-time catching duties•
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!