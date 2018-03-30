Braves' Kurt Suzuki: In line for more playing time

Suzuki should be in line for more playing time with Tyler Flowers (oblique) likely ticketed for the disabled list.

Flowers exited Thursday's game with left oblique discomfort and manager Brian Snitker said "It doesn't look real good," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Gabriel Burns reports. Suzuki came in to replace Flowers and went 1-for-2 with a walk. Chris Stewart will serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Suzuki while Flowers is out.