Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Likely out until Friday

Suzuki (hand) will likely be held out until Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki believes he's healthy enough to return to action Wednesday against the Nationals, but with an off day Thursday, the Braves will likely play it safe with the backstop and give him the extra two days to rest and recover before allowing him to return Friday against the Rockies. Chris Stewart and Carlos Perez should continue to split catching duties until then.