Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Listed as day-to-day

Suzuki (head) is being listed as day-to-day after his removal from Sunday's showdown against the Padres, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki initially left the contest after taking a bat to the helmet while behind the plate, but the team now says it was for precautionary reasons. He was 0-for-1 at the plate prior to being replaced by Tyler Flowers.

