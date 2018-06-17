Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Listed as day-to-day
Suzuki (head) is being listed as day-to-day after his removal from Sunday's showdown against the Padres, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Suzuki initially left the contest after taking a bat to the helmet while behind the plate, but the team now says it was for precautionary reasons. He was 0-for-1 at the plate prior to being replaced by Tyler Flowers.
